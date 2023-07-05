Backyard Jam Raises $8k for PRYAF 07.05.2023

The Third Annual Backyard Jam raised eight thousand dollars in support for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

Among the supporters present at the backyard jam were Amy and Russel Baker, owners of Backyard on Thirteenth, who have hosted the backyard jam fundraiser each year.

For 25 years, Youth Arts has provided children with free visual and performing arts classes. The nonprofit is funded through private support from its generous donors, and seeks to spark the imaginations and build the self-confidence of local youth, especially those who may not have access to musical performing arts.