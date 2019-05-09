Bail Set 5.09.2019

One million dollars bail set for the Oakland man who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday morning at the Oceano Dunes.

19-year-old Francisco Orozco of Oakland remains in custody. Superior court judge Dodie Harmon raised the bail to one million dollars. He faces attempted murder charges as well as five felony charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. If he’s convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

In San Luis superior court yesterday, Orozco told the judge he needs time to hire a private attorney before entering a plea.