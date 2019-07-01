Bakersfield Man DUI 7.01.2019

The CHP says a Bakersfield man who caused a fatal crash on highway 166 on April 6th was driving under the influence of drugs.

Three Cal Poly students were driving eastbound on 166 to look at wildflowers. They were struck by a car driven by 29-year-old Brian Scott Adams of Bakersfield. Adams’ car crossed the center line on the highway and slammed into the other vehicle. Adams and his passenger were declared dead at the scene. Two of Cal Poly students received minor injuries.

20-year-old Keilani Waxdeck was in a medically induced coma, but she unexpectedly awakened in early May. The accident occurred at 12:30 in the afternoon on April 6th.