Ballot Counting 12.29.2022

Public Report of SLO Citizen Recounts – 12-29-22

The ballot counting is scheduled to continue today at the county government center. But, we may get a major announcement later today on that process.

Eric Gorham is our guest on Sound Off at 1:05 this afternoon. He’s the campaign manager for Dr. Bruce Jones, who is challenging supervisor Bruce Gibson.

Before the recount, the county clerks office had Gibson winning that race by only 13 votes.

That’s out of 25 thousand ballots cast in that race for supervisor.