Ballot Counting Resumes 06.28.2022

Ballot counting is expected to resume today at the county clerk’s office in San Luis Obispo.

Richard Patten has been observing the activities at the San Luis Obispo county clerk’s office. He says what he’s seen has been less than perfect. About 17,000 ballots remain to be counted.

The most hotly contested election is the supervisors race in the second district, which includes parts of the north county. Incumbent Bruce Gibson hoped to get more than 50% of the vote to win the election in the primary. At the conclusion of last week’s count, he had 49.3%.

He may face one of three men who are too close to call. Dr. Bruce Jones leads Geof Auslen by 226 votes. But that lead has been widening as conservative votes come in late. And retired colonel John Whitworth trails Geof Auslen by just over 300 votes, but Whitworth has been gaining on Auslen. All we know for certain is that one of those three men, Jones, Auslen or Whitworth will come in second. And that individual may likely face incumbent Bruce Gibson in the general election in November.