Ballot Numbers 11.01.2018

The San Luis Obispo county election officials say as of yesterday, republicans are turning in more ballots than democrats in the county.

Tommy Gong says that more than 45 thousand ballots were returned as of yesterday afternoon, after the mail was delivered and processed. Of those 45 thousand ballots, 18 thousand were from registered republicans. Compared to 16 thousand for registered democrats. 8,000 ballots came from voters who indicated no party preference. Around 1600 ballots came from those who registered with another party, such as peace and freedom, American independent or the American communist party.

The election is next Tuesday.