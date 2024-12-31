Band Apps For Atascadero’s Saturday in the Park Series Now Open 12.31.2024

The city of Atascadero announced they are accepting applications for their 2025 Saturday concerts in the park series.

Atascadero’s series will run from June 28th through August 28th at the Atascadero lake bandstand, Saturdays from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Concerts are free for the public to enjoy, but each band is paid a one-time stipend of $500.

Applications for Atascadero’s concert series are due no later than Friday, January 31st at 5 pm.

The city is also accepting sponsor opportunities for their signature events.