Band Director 2.28.2019

Paso Robles high school is losing it’s popular band director. Kevin Mcdonald is leaving because his contract was not renewed.

Sheila Passager spoke to the school board about the loss. Sheila says the important thing is that students understand the marching band will continue at Paso Robles high school. As for the principal, this is the last work day for Eric Martinez. He resigned after a difficult year at the high school. He says his wife wanted to return to Fresno. Jennifer Gaviola may select a new principal.