Bank Robber Sentenced 08.19.2022

A man who attempted to hold up Chase bank in Paso Robles last year is sentenced to seven years in prison.

A jury handed down the verdict this week to 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of Paso Robles. He attempted to rob Chase bank on Niblick road last September.

Police say Gilbertson did not get any money and no one was hurt in the attempted robbery.

Gilbertson also served time for robbing a bank in San Luis Obispo in 2013.

Gilbertson was sentenced to seven years in jail and ordered to pay more than $1,300 in restitution to Bank of America.

Gilbertson had been booked and released three other times last year for various reasons.