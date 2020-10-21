Bank Robber Sentenced 10.21.2020

A man convicted of robbing a Paso Robles bank last year was sentenced to 25-years-to life in state prison.

In September, a jury convicted 62-year-old Michael Isodor Wallravin of robbing Pacific Premier Bank on November 15th last year.

Police said two men entered the bank on 12th street, pulled out guns and demanded money from the tellers. Wallravin was caught after police say they tracked down a vehicle in San Miguel believed to be connected to the robbery.

According to the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office, Wallravin was found to be in possession of bait money from the bank, along with some methamphetamine.