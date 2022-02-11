Bank Robbery in Paso 02.11.2022

A bank robber held up the US Bank in the Albertsons store yesterday afternoon. It occurred around 12:30.

Paso Robles police say a man wearing a black hoodie and a black mask passed a note to the teller demanding money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber ran out of the store toward the nearby Salinas riverbed.

Officers searched the riverbed area on foot and by air. Tracking by K9 Renzo and witness statements suggest that the suspect may have fled through a drainage culvert and entered a waiting vehicle in the 200 block of Oak Hill road.

Police say they are analyzing evidence collected near the scene of the robbery.

Investigators say the suspect did not brandish a weapon or claim to have one during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Paso Robles police department.