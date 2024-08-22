Banner For Paso School Board Trustee Laurene McCoy, Defaced 8.22.2024

A banner for current Paso Robles school board trustee and running candidate, Laurene D. McCoy, was defaced yesterday afternoon.

The banner’s location is on Niblick road, which featured a photograph of Laurene McCoy, trustee candidate for area 5, and information of her campaign.

The vandal(s) in question taped a United States flag over McCoy’s face, which featured an anarchy symbol, a pentagram, the stars of the flag crossed out, and the words “I pledge defiance, one nation under satan” written on the stripes.

Trustee McCoy would later make a statement on social media, titled “Hate Crime.” She said: “I am not upset because was expecting it. I was expecting there to be evil when good is trying to take place.”

The taped flag was later removed by an unknown citizen.