Barbara Boxer Robbed in Oakland 7.27.2021

Former senator Barbara Boxer was the victim of an assault and robbery in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. A young assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and then jumped into a waiting car. The assault and robbery occurred at 1:15 yesterday afternoon.

The 80-year-old democrat said she was “shook up” following the assault.

She described the assailant as someone under the age of 18. He jumped into a black sedan and fled the scene.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Oakland police department’s robbery section. The department is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest of the culprit.

Boxer served in the US senate from 1993 to 2017. She was succeeded by Kamala Harris, who is now vice-president.