Barbara Lilian Partridge Passes Away at the Age of 77 – 8.20.2024

On July 5, 2024, Barbara Lilian Partridge passed away under hospice care at the age of 77, surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born in 1946 in San Francisco, attending UCLA and later the university of San Francisco to earn a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology, and a masters of public administration. Following her first marriage, she would meet her husband John Partridge in 1985 in Paso Robles, spending 38 years together.

Barbara worked for the city of Paso Robles for 32 years, from a volunteer to eventually the director of library and recreation services. She has helped start events such as the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, library volunteer program, Artsfest, and concerts in the park. She has also served on multiple boards, including the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center and SLO Community Foundation.

A public celebration of life for Barbara will be held on September 1st at the backyard on 13th street (a business owned by her son Russel) from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The family asks for donations to be made to the Paso Robles library foundation, Rec Foundation, Studios in the Park, Paso Youth Arts Center, or SLO Community Foundation in Barbara’s name.