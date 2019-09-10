Barn Fire 9.10.2019

Back in February, a barn fire destroyed a historic wooden structure in San Luis. The barn was used as a viewing and staging area for horse races back in the 1800’s.

Fire officials say the fire was man-made. They say it was caused by homeless people who started a campfire in the building.

San Luis Fire Marshall Roger Maggio says, “There were many transients living in the area. We found shopping carts and other items inside the barn.”

The barn was relocated onto the San Luis Ranch Development to preserve its history.

The San Luis Ranch Development includes 580 homes, and a 200-room hotel to be built across 101 from the San Luis Obispo airport. Work is scheduled to begin next month along Madonna road.