Saturday evening, the annual Christmas light parade takes place in downtown Paso Robles.

The Main Street Association is looking for a few good barricade workers. Suzanne Anchin of Main Street tells KPRL, give them a call at Main Street if you’re able to help out Saturday night during the Christmas light parade. It’s an opportunity to help the community and to meet Norma Moye in person.

Call the Main Street Association for more information.