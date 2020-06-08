Bars and Gyms 6.08.2020

The state of California says that bars and gyms may be allowed to reopen this week.

San Luis Obispo county public health officer Dr. Penny Borenstien said at her news conference Friday that she would review the guidelines over the weekend. She says she may make an announcement at her briefing this afternoon to allow gyms and bars to reopen.

The county is approaching 300 cases of the Covid 19 virus. It was 291 on Friday. No updates over the weekend. That’s out of a population of 285 thousand people. 262 of those people have already recovered.

We’ll get new statistics this afternoon.