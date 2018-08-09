Battle of the Badges 8.09.2018

If you’re looking for something entirely different this weekend, the sixth annual Battle of the Badges will take place Saturday night at the San Luis Vets Hall.

Police and correctional officers fighting in the ring to raise money for Jack’s Helping Hand and Honor Flight Central Coast. Terry Cook is organizing the Battle of the Badges. The 6th annual Battle of the Badges is Saturday night at the Vets Hall in San Luis. General admission is $25, which includes a tri-tip sandwich. Reserved ringside seating is $50, but that’s limited.

You can get general admission tickets at eventbrite.com