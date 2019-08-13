Bauer Speck 8.13.2019

New temporary classrooms stand next to Flamson Middle School to accommodate students during the reconstruction of Bauer Speck Elementary School. The classrooms located on to the property in the last several weeks.

Teachers began moving into the portable classrooms last week. Construction workers put new concrete sidewalks down to give students a safe way to reach the temporary classrooms. Utilities were hooked up in the last few weeks.

School begins Thursday in the Paso Robles School District. The temporary classrooms are expected to be ready when the elementary students arrive Thursday morning.