Bauer Speck Open House 8.30.2019

Back to School Night last night at Bauer Speck elementary school in Paso Robles.

Some parents expressing concern about the new portable campus and if it is safe and appropriate for their students. So, the school district is scheduling a special campus walk-through on Tuesday at 5:30. Parents can walk through the site with superintendent Curt Dubost and other district officials. They’ll answer questions.

Dr. Dubost says he needs some volunteers to help at the school and in the district. At Bauer Speck, they need more yard duty supervision and another crossing guard. If you would like to help out, you’re encouraged to contact the personnel office at Paso Robles school district.