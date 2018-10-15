Bausch Recommendations 10.15.2018

The ballots are in the mail. You may have already received yours, if you vote by mail.

In the Paso Robles school district election, private citizen Chris Bausch is recommending residents vote for Stephanie Ulibarrie, Lance Gannon and Chris Arend for Paso Robles school board. He says the incumbents running for reelection showed at last week’s candidates forum that they choose to bully and blame everyone else for their lack of oversight and runaway spending. Trustee Field Gibson describes the financial disaster as a mere “accounting problem”.

In the three and a half years since superintendent Chris Williams took office, the school board has obliterated the seven and a half million dollar reserve fund. It’s now about 754 thousand dollars. In under four years, it’s dropped from 10% of the 75 million dollar budget to under one per cent of the budget, which is under the state legal limit of 3%. In a statement as a private citizen, Bausch says the school board needs new leadership.