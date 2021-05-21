BBQ For Benedetti Family 5.21.2021

A north county baseball team raised thousands of dollars for the Benedetti family with a barbecue this week.

The fundraiser was hosted by the Central Coast Crushers baseball team. It took place Tuesday at Heavenly Home in Paso Robles.

Organizers call the BBQ a “huge success,” saying cars were lined up down the street.

The funds will reportedly be delivered to the police department next week.

That Go Fund Me account continues to raise money for the family. As of 11:30 this morning, Go Fund Me had raised just over 600 thousand dollars. If you’d like to donate, search for Go Fund Me Beneditti.