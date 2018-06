Atascadero police captured a man who robbed a gas station yesterday afternoon.

The robber held up the Hitchin’ Post gas station on the west end of Morro road around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. Police saw the suspect and tried to stop him. The man took off running and police gave chase. The man assaulted the officers before he was tasered and arrested.

He’s identified as 35-year-old Joseph Sage Bramon. He was booked in the county jail.