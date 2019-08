In northern California, a bear fell on a Humboldt county sheriff’s vehicle. The deputy was responding to a report of a drug overdose in the town of Orleans, when the bear either fell or jumped onto the car from a steep embankment.

The bear smashed the hood and windshield. The patrol car struck an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames.

The deputy safely got out of the vehicle without serious injury. The bear fled the scene.