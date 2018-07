A bear spotted on surveillance camera roaming a neighborhood in Paso Robles. Billy Gallant lives on Oxen court. He says he caught the bear on his own surveillance video.

The bear walked around his house and tried to get into his garbage can. He was asleep and only learned about the bear’s visit later. The bear roamed the neighborhood around Oxen and Kenton court early Sunday morning. It went into a few garbage cans but did not harm any pets.