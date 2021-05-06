Bearcats Tie Panthers in Boys’ Soccer Game 5.06.2021

An exciting boys high school soccer game played Tuesday night at War Memorial stadium between undefeated Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria and the Paso Robles Bearcats. The Bearcats scored early and led most of the game.

The Panthers scored toward the end of the game on a controversial penalty kick. Bearcat coach Omar Mcpherson says it was a good game, but he didn’t like the call late in the game to give the Panthers an easy goal. “I hate to see a good game decided on a penalty kick.”

The Bearcats improve to 3 wins -2 losses – 2 ties for the season.

The Panthers remain undefeated.

They have three wins, no losses and four ties.