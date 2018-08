A bee problem bothering Templeton Hills Adventist school today. Malon Bruce is president of the school board. He says bees have invaded one building on campus.

The Templeton Hills Adventist school is hoping to find an amateur who knows how to handle bees. Bruce says he needs to get the bees removed before kids return to school on August 20th.

If you have any knowledge about bees, you’re encouraged to contact Templeton Hills Adventist school.