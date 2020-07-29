Beechwood Project Continued 7.29.2020

The Paso Robles Planning Commission spent several hours last night discussing the proposed Beechwood Project. The development includes plans for 911 new residential units. The project would be built on the east side of Paso Robles near Airport Road and Virginia Peterson Elementary School.

Community development director Warren Frace described the project to the Planning Commission Tuesday night. Then, at last night’s virtual public hearing, Public Works Director Dick McKinley talked about water resources. Traffic engineer David Athey talked about circulation in the area and described plans for roundabouts and other improvements.

The meeting was virtual, but put it on YouTube. Interested residents can go back and watch it if you go to the city’s website. (PRCity.com.) The presentation includes the maps that David Athey and Warren Frace shared during their presentation. The Paso Robles Planning Commission spent several hours asking detailed questions of city staff and the developers. Ultimately, they continued discussion of the plan to another meeting. No final decision on the proposal reached at last night’s Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting.