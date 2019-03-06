Benbow Girls 3.06.2019

Two girls who were lost in the redwoods near Benbow say they stayed alive those two cold nights by huddling together under a Huckleberry bush and thinking “happy thoughts.” Benbow is about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The girls went on a hike last Friday. They walked past a marker that was their boundary because they wanted an adventure, but they got lost on their way home. 8-year-old Leia Carrico and her five year old sister Caroline gave interviews after they were rescued. Leia says her sister cried the entire first night and Leia advised her to think happy thoughts as they huddled under a redwood tree branch close to the ground.

Leia says she remembered what she learned from her local 4-H club. She also thought of her father’s advice to stay put if she ever got lost.

She said, “I knew dad would find us eventually.”

Two volunteer firefighters found the girls Sunday in a wooded area about a mile and a half from their home in Benbow.