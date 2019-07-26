Benito Dusi Obituary 7.26.2019

One sad note this morning, Benito Dusi died July 17th.

Benito was the youngest of three boys. He and his brothers, Guido and Dante farmed the vineyard planted by their parents in 1926.

During his senior year at Paso Robles high school, Benito drove the school bus for students in the Willow Creek area. After he graduated, he was drafted into the Army to serve in Korea. After the war, Benito Dusi started making wine from the family vineyard. Ultimately, he shaped the history of zinfandel in California.

There will be a celebration of Benito Dusi’s life at his vineyard on August 17th.