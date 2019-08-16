Benito Dusi Obituary 8.16.2019

One reminder this morning, Benito Dusi died July 17th. A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow.

Benito was the youngest of three Dusi boys. He and his brothers, Guido and Dante farmed the vineyard planted by their parents in 1926.

After he graduated from Paso Robles high school, Benito was drafted into the army to serve in Korea. After the war, Benito Dusi started making wine from the family vineyard. Ultimately, he shaped the history of zinfandel in California.

There will be a celebration of Benito’s life at his vineyard, “The Home Ranch” tomorrow at 4:00. A documentary celebrating Benito Dusi’s life will be released by the wine history project this fall.