Bent Pole on 13th Street 7.24.2019

Another one of the traffic poles on 13th Street in Paso Robles struck by a car yesterday. It’s the third time one of those new poles has been bent by a vehicle.

Those poles will post signs for the new lighted pedestrian crosswalk across 13th at Pine and Park Street.

Unfortunately, because the poles are set in concrete repairing them after their struck and bent by a vehicle is complicated and costly. Another pole on the west side of 13th and Park Street had just been repaired Tuesday morning.

The accident which damaged the third pole occurred around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. It bent the pole on the east side of 13th and Park Street.