Best of the West is this weekend at the Santa Margarita Ranch.

Antique planes, trains, trucks, tractors, cars and equipment. For more information, go to their website: Bestofthewestshow.com.

Again, the event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Margarita Ranch. Ten dollars for adults. Kids under ten are free. You’ll be amazed what they have on display this weekend at the Santa Margarita Ranch at the Best of the West show.