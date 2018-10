Wine and Spirits Magazine out with the top 100 wines of the world in 2018. Two of them are from the Paso Robles area.

Kukkula’s 2015 Adelaida District Aatto named one of the wine and spirits best Rhone Red Blends. Remarkably, it sells for $40. Tablas Creek Vineyard honored on the list of best Rose’s with its 2017 Paso Robles Patelin de Tablas Rose’.

Congratulations to Kukkula and Tablas Creek.