Today, marks the 75th anniversary of D-day.

Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber is back in the UK for the reenactment. On board the plane several local pilots including pilots Shermon Smoot and Scott Stelzle from Templeton. Also on board John Doyle of Paso Robles. They left Paso Robles on May 3rd.

Flying a Douglas C-47 transport plane, called Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber. The plane flew 13,000 miles from the Estrella Warbirds museum to Normandy to participate in the D-day recreation on the 75th anniversary.