Beverly Hills Mansion Back on the Market 4.08.2021

A famous mansion in Beverly Hills is back on the market.

The mansion on over three acres includes 18 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, a large pool, tennis court, and two screening rooms. Marion Davies purchased the home back in 1927, for $120,000. She and William Randolph lived there off and on.

President John F. Kennedy kicked off his west coast campaign for president at the house.

The mansion was used in the first Godfather film back in ‘72. Remember the scene with the horse head? That was the house, although that particular scene was not filmed in the house.

Steve Martin used the mansion for his 1979 film, “The Jerk”

Asking price is $90 million.