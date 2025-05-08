Bicyclist in SLO Receives Moderate Injuries From Intoxicated Driver 5.08.2025

On Tuesday evening, a bicyclist in San Luis Obispo was hit by an intoxicated driver, and treated for moderate injuries.

San Luis Obispo police say the driver of a black chevrolet silverado pickup truck collided with the pedestrian, who was walking their bicycle in the bike lane on Broad street. The pickup truck dragged the pedestrian about 30 feet down the road after the collision.

Police say the driver was under the influence of narcotics. The pedestrian was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, described as “non-life threatening.”