Bicyclist Struck in Los Osos 7.21.2021

A bicyclist in Los Osos was seriously hurt yesterday when she was struck by a commercial truck.

Around 9:50 yesterday morning, a woman was riding her bike southbound in the bike lane on South Bay Boulevard near Turri road.

The 73-year-old cyclist attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Turri road. She did so at the same time a southbound truck veered into the lane of another truck.

The mirror of one truck struck the back of the head and upper body of the bicyclists, knocking her off her bike.

The woman was knocked unconscious and was transported to a nearby hospital where she regained consciousness. She was being treated for serious injuries.

Traffic was blocked on South Bay Boulevard for 20 minutes.