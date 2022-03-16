Biden’s 1.5 Trillion Dollar Spending Plan 03.16.2022

President Joe Biden yesterday signed his $1.5 trillion dollar spending plan. That plan includes $8 million dollars in federal funds for San Luis Obispo county.

The Tribune out with a list of potential projects that may occur because of the plan.

Among the projects pushed by congressman Salud Carbajal.

Help for first responders.

$5.6 million to enhance the San Luis Obispo public safety communication system. Particularly upgrades for radio communication. So people in outlying areas could better receive the emergency broadcast.

There may also be $2 million allocated to fix up the Anderson hotel in downtown San Luis. The old hotel provides housing for low income residents.

And they may also invest $375 thousand dollars to help refurbish water tanks in the Cambria Community Services District.