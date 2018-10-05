Big Events This Weekend in the North County 10.05.2018

Tonight, Tent City After Dark.

Hillary and Kate among the performers at Tent City After Dark this evening near Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. The parade starts at ten at Golden China and runs down El Camino Real to the West Mall. Tent City re-enactment in Sunken Gardens run from 10 until four. Dogtoberfest wiener dog and small dog races start at one at the Sunken Gardens.

In Paso Robles tomorrow night, it’s Art After Dark at Studios on the Park “We Ho in Paso” starts at six tomorrow night at Studios on the Park. Twelve artists from West Hollywood on hand to show their artwork.