Bike To Work Day 5.20.2019

Bike-To-Work Day inspired many north county residents to ride their bikes to work on Friday.

In Atascadero, Bikefest took place in front of the rotunda. Jacque Fields coordinated the event. She says it went pretty well. Several dozen people rode their bikes to Bikefest in Atascadero on Friday. Among them, Atascadero community development director Phil Dunsmore.

Ride-to-work day was sponsored by ride share of San Luis Obispo county. Incidentally, Jacque Fields and her husband Ryan are starting a craft brewery in Atascadero called Wild Fields.