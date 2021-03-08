Billy Tosch 3.08.2021

The story of the man whose RV burned up at the Walmart parking lot in Paso Robles has a happy ending. Billy Tosch was living in that RV. In the fire, he lost everything but his dog.

Then, a woman started a Go Fund Me account which raised about $3800 dollars. Then a 90-year-old Oregon man who retired in Nipomo stepped up. He gave billy his 1992 motor home.

Hugh Robinson said he and his late wife drove from Oregon all over the country in that RV, but says he’s too old to drive it now. So, he gave it to Billy Tosch.

Tosch accepted a $3700 in gift cards, the donated RV and says he’s heading for Texas to visit his mom.