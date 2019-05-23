Birthday Surprise 5.23.2019

25-year-old Kyrie Dequan Austin of Lancaster wanted to give his girlfriend a birthday she wouldn’t forget. He succeeded, culminating in his arrest for using a stolen credit card.

It all started when Dequan’s girlfriend saw her idols going on a wine tour in an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She thought it would be cool to go on a wine tour as the Kardashian’s did. So, using stolen credit card information, Austin took his girlfriend to Santa Barbara and they took a wine tour. The owner of the card was notified by her bank that someone in Santa Barbara was using her credit card, which led to Austin’s arrest. The girlfriend says she was not aware that he was using stolen credit card information. She was not arrested.

She didn’t comment on the wine tour, but said she’d like to try the wine train in Napa Valley.