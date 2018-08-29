Bishop 8.29.2018

The bishop for the catholic diocese of San Jose says he will not live in a $2.3 million dollar home in the silicon valley.

He says he’s changed plans for his retirement. Instead of staying in the house purchased for his retirement by the diocese, he’s going to live in a rectory at one of the diocese’s parishes.

The house will be put up for sale. Despite the $2.3 million dollar price tag, the house was not a mansion. It was a 3,300 square foot home in a modest neighborhood, but the cost of homes in the silicon valley has skyrocketed.

Regardless, the 73-year-old bishop has changed his plans. Any profit from the sale of the home will be donated to the charities housing.