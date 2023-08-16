Bitter Fire in Eastern SLO Co Forward Progress Stopped 8.16.2023

Two vegetation fires were reported at around 5:30 yesterday evening off Bitterwater road, in eastern San Luis Obispo county.

The two fires are located in the Carrizo Plain, halfway between highway 58 and Bitterwater Valley road. The fire has been named “The Bitter Fire,” and fire officials say that forward progress of the blaze has been stopped.

As of 7:19 this morning, fire officials report the blaze is at 100% containment, and burned through 703 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.