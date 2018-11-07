Black Bear in Bathroom 11.07.2018

In northern Santa Barbara Bouncy, a black bear got trapped in a restroom at Nojoqui Falls park Monday night.

The bear caused some damage to the restroom before it escaped.

The bear opened the door to get in, but the door locked behind him. Then remarkably, the bear climbed up on top of the stall doors and perched on top of them. There he clawed and chewed his way out through the metal mesh window screen to escape. The bear was about 400 pounds. It made its escape before humans opened the door and found it inside.

Kathleen Ricci is a park host at the park. She says the bear made a mess in that bathroom. Guests at park facilities are encouraged to clean up after themselves and not trash the restrooms. After the bear left the bathroom, he climbed a trees, came back down and beat up a trash can before leaving the area.