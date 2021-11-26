Black Friday in North County 11.26.2021

Black Friday in the north county. Tonight, Main Street lights up the downtown city park.

Norma Moye of Main Street advises you to dress warmly for the Holiday Lighting Ceremony at six this evening in the downtown city park.

After the lights go on, Chad Stevens of KPRL will lead city council and hundreds of people in Christmas carols. There will also be hot chocolate.

Today is black Friday. Tomorrow is small business Saturday, which means a lot of shoppers will be hitting local retail stores.

At Dale Evers Studio in Paso Robles, Chloe Joy Evers is having a jewelry show tomorrow. She’s also going to be unveiling a new sculptures.

Stores are open today and tomorrow, but remember to use those kiosks in downtown Paso Robles for the free two hour parking.