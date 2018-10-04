Black Students 10.04.2018

A study by USC’s race and equity center finds Cal Poly one of the worst public universities for African American students.

The study looked at four “equity indicators”:

Percentage of black students in the student body, gender equity, graduation rates and black student-to-black faculty ratio.

Cal Poly has fewer black students as a percentage of the student population of any public university in California. The graduation rate for those black students was 59%, but the study says that was far less than for whites and Asians. In the black student-to-black faculty members, Poly had a 12-1 ratio, one of the best in the state.

