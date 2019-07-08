Blake Beltram 7.08.2019

Several weeks ago, the Paso Robles city council approved plans to support a Sandbox Hot House, where entrepreneurs could work on new projects and perhaps create jobs in Paso Robles. One of those to speak up for the Hot House, Blake Beltram of Mindbody software company of San Luis Obispo.

Now, Beltram announces he’s left his job at Mindbody for a new undertaking. He’s going to sell 7-foot statues of naked women in yoga poses. The price for a statue of Shakti is $225 thousand dollars. Beltram is going to take the first statue on a one-thousand mile tour of the west coast. The new business model blends art, yoga and an online community with meditation.

No word if the city of Paso Robles will buy one of the statues for the new Hot House in downtown.