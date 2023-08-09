BLM Signs Statewide Fuels Reduction Treatment Assessment 8.09.2023

The Bureau of Land Management has recently signed a plan to help reduce the intensity and severity of wildfires across California.

The statewide wildland-urban interface fuels treatment programmatic environmental assessment will seek to partner with local and state agencies for fuels reduction projects. Under this plan, the BLM hopes to reduce wildfire risk in communities bordering public lands managed by the BLM.

The new plan will permit on-the-ground treatment plans in months as local communities identify wildfire concerns, anticipating to treat an additional 20 thousand acres of public lands each year.